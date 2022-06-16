Editor’s note: Flashbacks highlight The Star-Herald’s news from 25 and 50 years ago.

﻿June 22, 1972

John Sorrells, supervisor of Spot Cash Tire and Appliance Stores, was shown accepting a plaque in recognition of his service in a meeting of Goodyear tire dealers held in Dallas, Texas. A.H. Shafer vice president, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Akron, presented the plaque.

Sandra Stewart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Stewart of French Camp, completed her freshman year at Wood Junior College with a 4.0 average qualifying her for membership in Kappa Phi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.

Members of Attala County Homemakers Council showed some of their crafts will were displayed and demonstrated at the “Craftsman in Action” held on June 29 at the County Office Building. They are Mrs. Bryan Prevost, Mrs. O.G. Bridges and Mrs. Kimble Curtis. Their display was exhibited at the Attala County Library.

June 12, 1997

Willie Goss, president of Willie Goss Enterprise, Inc., accepted a partnership award from Louise Godwin, chairperson of Keep Mississippi Beautiful/People Against Litter. The award acknowledged the support given to KMB/PAL from Goss and his business toward the organization’s efforts toward the “Litter Free by 2003” campaign. The award was presented at KMB/PAL’s award ceremony held in Jackson.

Melba White, sixth grade language arts teacher for the Durant Municipal Separate School District, received the first Superintendent’s Educator of the Year Award for 1996-97. Superintendent Dr. Waddell Herrings stated,” Mrs. White’s sixth grade language arts class ranked second in Mississippi and her fifth-grade language arts class ranked 12th.”

Jada Jonan Love, daughter of Drs. Oscar and Fannye Love of Memphis, Tenn., was inducted into Eta Sigma Phi Classic honorary society. She was a junior in communicative disorders at the University of Mississippi. The 1995 graduate of Immaculate Conception high school in Memphis. She is the granddaughter of the late Oscar and Jodie Love of Kosciusko.