﻿Airport receives ARP funding

United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) recently announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $22,000 in grant funding to the City of Kosciusko to be used at the Kosciusko-Attala County Airport.

Signed into law by the President on March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 included $8 billion in funds to be awarded as economic assistance to eligible U.S. airports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant awarded to the local airport will provide economic relief funding for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

Mayor Tim Kyle said the monies will support the general upkeep of the airport and efforts to keep it clean. It will also cover costs of bringing in sanitation services to perform the cleaning.

“They allowed us up to $22,000, and it’s money for any type of cleaning supplies for facilities at the airport,” said Kyle. “It had some other language in there of stuff it would cover. Basically, it’s the upkeep of the airport, keeping it clean, and paying for the people to go out there and do that.”

Other airports included in the grant were the Yazoo County Airport, the Carthage-Leake County Airport, and the Ruleville-Drew Airport, which also each received $22,000.

Relief donations requested

The Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Teams are requesting monetary donations to assist in responding to tornado and severe storm damage that occurred over the weekend of Dec. 11 in Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri, and Kentucky.

Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief State Director Hubert E. Yates released the following information for those interested in contributing to the relief effort:

At this time, if a church/congregation desires to help, please consider the following:

1) Financial Donations are best accomplished by designated offerings to reputable faith-based Disaster Relief Ministries. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief network composed of the 42 State Convention Disaster Relief ministries is a reputable and effective disaster relief ministry that has already begun operations in the affected KY areas.

a. Donations can be made through the MBCB by designating the offering for KY Tornadoes. 100% of the designated funds received will be forwarded to KY Baptist Disaster Relief Ministries for their use. For online giving: https://www.mbcb.org/giving/ .

b. Donation can be made online directly to KY Baptist Disaster Relief at www.kybaptist.org .

2) Financial donations are the best way to assist in times of disaster as the funds allow the responding organizations to meet real and immediate needs.

3) Please NO material donations. Material donations (food, water, clothing, etc.) are manpower, transportation, and storage intensive. They also often do not meet immediate and real needs in the disaster location. Additionally, following a disaster, the relief organizations are faced with the daunting task of disposing of donated materials, as is the problem in several LA communities now following the Hurricane Ida disaster earlier this year.

4) Do NOT Self Deploy to the disaster area.

Status updates and further information will be posted to our Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief Facebook Page.