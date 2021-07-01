Richard Simpson, retired KHS math teacher, was recently gifted a chair in the Skipworth Performing Arts Center by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

“I am very honored and very emotional about it,” said Simpson.

The educator began his career teaching math in Columbus, then moved to Meridian to be principal of Northeast Lauderdale High School.

“I realized that being a principal is not my thing. I like having my own classroom and my own students,” Simpson said. To that end, when a job opened at Kosciusko High School, Simpson returned home and stayed in the school system teaching math for 19 years.

“Mrs. (Flora Mae) Jordan was a strong influence on me. She helped me out a lot and was a great teacher,” he said. “I always tried to teach the way I wanted my own kids to be taught. As a matter of fact, I taught both of my kids, and that was very rewarding.”

Looking back on his years at KHS, highlights for Simpson included taking students to hospitals to view surgery. Along with the late Biology teacher Sylvia Blaylock, the upper-level math and science students had unique experiences, such as observing open heart surgery.

At St. Dominic Hospital, the students met McAdams native and heart surgeon Dr. Kennedy who let them go into the operating room two at a time to observe surgery. While in the operating room, he would quiz them on anatomy. At the University Medical Center, students were able to watch open heart surgery on a baby, and the doctor explained exactly what he was doing as he repaired a hole in the heart.

After retiring from public schools, Simpson spent a couple of years at Holmes Community College and then 11 years at Central Holmes Christian School.

“I enjoyed that experience a lot, and it was just as emotional to leave there as it was to leave KHS. Any time you leave a place, it is traumatic,” Simpson said.

After moving to Oxford, Simpson taught at North Delta Academy in Batesville. Later, the Mississippi State graduate began working at Ole Miss tutoring athletes who need help in math, something he continues to this day.

“I enjoy tutoring them in algebra, trig, calculus…whatever they need help on. Teaching can be stressful, but it is very rewarding,” Simpson said.

The career math teacher has been named STAR teacher 11 times and was included in the STAR teacher hall of fame for being chosen 10 times. He has also been named Ole Miss tutor of the year.

The former bass drum player in the Big Red Band under John McCauley is very pleased with the renovation of the Skipworth Center.

“We live in a culturally rich environment here in Oxford, and I know how much different programs add to the community. Kosciusko is a great town, and I am pleased to know that the auditorium will be used to enhance the arts,” Simpson said. “I will always remember and be thankful for the good kids that I taught and the great teachers that I taught with.”