Community calendar 082919

Big Black River Festival

The annual Big Black River Festival will be held September 14 in downtown West. There will be food vendors, arts, crafts, bingo, silent auction, boutique. The Casey Jones Building will be open so you may see the replica of the famous train and history behind it. Our entertainment this year is provided by Mr. Mike Patton. Guy’s Fish House from Vaiden will be there with their food truck, providing hamburgers for the West Civic Club, plus several other delicious food items. This year’s t-shirts will also be available for your purchase, as well as a drawing for a $200 gift card provided by Dickerson Petroleum. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be security provided. If you wish more information or a booth space please feel free to get in touch with any one you know here in West or Carol Black at 662-967-2062.

MS Museum of the American Indian

There will be a community presentation to learn more about the proposed Mississippi Museum of the American Indian project that is to be built in Kosciusko. This presentation will be at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center on the corner of Washington and Huntington in downtown Kosciusko on Thursday, August 29, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Pancake breakfast hosted by Rotary

Come join the Kosciusko Rotary Club for a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, September 28 from 7-10 a.m. on the east side of the Square at Jason’s Southern Table. Tickets are available from a Rotary Member but can also be purchased at the door.

Library card sign-up month is September

The Attala County Library card sign-up month starts September 3 and runs through September 30. During this month-long event, adults 18 and over who sign up for their first Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System library card will be entered into a random drawing for a gift certificate from one of these local sponsors: Jason’s Southern Table restaurant ($60 value - meal), Kangaroo Crossing ($50 value – gasoline/diesel), or Xpress Lube (approx. $40 value - oil change).

Parents or responsible adults (18 or older) who sign up a child (ages 5-10) for their first library card will provide the child with an opportunity to win a STEM educational toy ($40 value) thanks to another donation from Jason’s Southern.

Finally, teens (ages 11-17) whose parents or responsible adult (18 or older) register them for their first library card will be entered to win a JBL Bluetooth portable speaker ($40 value).

Also during the month of September, current library users who have lost their library card may obtain a replacement card completely free of charge.

Ready to sign up? It’s easy! Just bring a photo ID and proof of address to the Attala County Library, or call 662-289-5141 for more information. Your new library card will provide you and your family access to free movies, television shows, e-books, audio books, comic books, high speed internet access, online databases, programming for all ages, and over 3 million books.

Be sure to check out our online offerings by visiting www.mmrls.lib.ms.us.

Bluegrass music

Robert Montgomery and Alan Sibley will bring old time, bluegrass and gospel music to the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center on Thursday, September 19, from 6-8 p.m. This is a free event sponsored by The Attala County Library and a project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Odom family reunion

The Odom family reunion will be held at Shiloh Methodist Protestant Church, on September 1, beginning at 10:30 a.m. There will be singing and the speaker will be Kevin McMillon and the M.C. will be Robert Johnson. Lunch and fellowship will follow at noon. For more information, call Peggy Johnson at 662-289-3937.

Veterans meeting

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will meet Monday, September 9, at 5 p.m. in the extension building on Fairground Rd.

REPM meeting

The Attala County Unit of the Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi (REPM) will meet for the first meeting for the 2019-2020 school year on Monday, September 9, at noon. We will be meeting at the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club on Knox Road. All REPM retirees are encouraged to attend. We are planning for another exciting year and hope you will join us. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be given.

Library closed

The Attala County Library will be closed Monday, September 2, for Labor Day.

Astro Camp

The Attala County Library announces Astro Camp, a space camp for teens interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). The Astro Camp will be held for five Wednesdays beginning on Sept. 4, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. The curriculum for the camp is from the John C. Stennis Space Center and promises to take the next generation from exploring the Moon today to Mars tomorrow. For more information, call the library at 289-5141.

C.A.R.E. banquet

Tickets are on sale now for The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls C. A. R. E. Banquet. The banquet will be held Thursday, October 17, at the OWB&GC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table. For tickets or additional information, please contact the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club at 662.289.4252.

Durant Fall Festival

Fall Festival will be held September 28 from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. There will be food, live singing, fun filled activities door prizes and much more. Sponsored by The Give Back Committee. For more information, please call 662-633-9633 or email thegivebackmovement19@yahoo.com.

Immanuel Church of God in Durant

Singing will be held Sunday, September 1, starting 10:30 a.m. Featuring Debra and Terry Luna of Tennessee. Church is located at the intersection of 12 and 51.

Women’s conference

Women’s Conference: Draw Near to God (James 4:8) September 13 and 14, Friday 7-9 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church, 1020 S. Huntington Street in Kosciusko. Snacks and lunch provided for children and lunch for adults. Register online at parkwaykosy.com and select Menu > Women’s Conference. Payment to be made at the Giving tab. Early registration is $20 until September 10, afterwards and at the door is $25. Childcare is provided free for children who are pre-registered on your registration forms with no exceptions. The speaker will be Wendie Woods, a Christian counselor of Starkville. Musicians will be Charlie Murphey of Brandon and Randy Edgar of Union. All women are invited. For more information, call the church office at 662-289-1222.

First Responders Appreciation Day

First Responders, Military, Police, Fire and EMS personnel are invited to Ethel Baptist Church on Sunday, September 1. There will be a special worship service at 11:00 a.m. with a meal to follow in the fellowship hall. For more information please call Pastor Matt Steed at 662-582-6450.

Historical Highlights

The September 13 Historical Highlight speaker will be Darron Byrd who attended FCA in 1986-87. Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.

Attala Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Community events planned by KAP

Fall Festival will be September 28 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Square.

Farm to Table will be held October 15 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Jason’s Southern Table.

Safety Parade will be October 31, from 3-5 p.m. at the Square Businesses.

Christmas Lighting will take place on November 21 on the square with the time being announced at a later date.

Christmas Open House will take place on November 24 at the businesses on the square in Kosciusko.

Christmas Parade will be December 2 on the Square with the time to be announced at a later date.