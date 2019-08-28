Church calendar 082919

Immanuel Church of God in Durant

Singing will be held Sunday, September 1, starting 10:30 a.m. Featuring Debra and Terry Luna of Tennessee. Church is located at the intersection of Highways 12 and 51.

Women’s Conference

Women’s Conference: Draw Near to God (James 4:8) September 13 and 14, Friday 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church, 1020 S. Huntington Street in Kosciusko. Snacks and lunch provided for children and lunch for adults. Register online at parkwaykosy.com and select Menu > Women’s Conference. Payment to be made at the Giving tab. Early registration is $20 until September 10, afterwards and at the door is $25. Childcare is provided free for children who are pre-registered on your registration forms with no exceptions. The speaker will be Wendie Woods, a Christian counselor of Starkville. Musicians will be Charlie Murphey of Brandon and Randy Edgar of Union. All women are invited. For more information, call the church office at 662-289-1222.

First Responders Appreciation Day

First Responders, Military, Police, Fire and EMS personnel are invited to Ethel Baptist Church on Sunday, September 1. There will be a special worship service at 11:00 a.m. with a meal to follow in the fellowship hall. For more information please call Pastor Matt Steed at 662-582-6450.

Doty Springs

Doty Springs Baptist Church will host Williamson Branch on September 7 at 6 p.m. You are invited at 5 p.m. to bring your favorite “finger food” for a time of fellowship. A love offering will be received.

http://www.dotyspringsbaptistchurch.com

Rehoboth Place

Fellowship, Love, Unity Brunch will be August 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pastor is Ratrina Keys. Speakers will be Evg. Carla Russell, Min. Kenneth Nelson Jr., Deacon Jackie Snow and Prop. Shanesha Chatchings.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy 14 near Ethel please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS, 39067.