Church calendar 040920

Carson Ridge Cemetery

Due to the National Emergency and the welfare of our community, the Carson Ridge Cemetery Committee would like to inform the public of the changes concerning the 2020 annual offering for the cemetery fund. If you would like to donate to the annual cemetery offering, please mail your donations to: Carson Ridge Cemetery Fund, 3567 Attala Road 5020, Kosciusko MS 39090. We, the committee, and families of the loved ones deeply appreciate your contributions to ensure proper care is completed in honor of these family members. If you have any further questions or concerns, please call 662-674-5962.

Abraham Chapel M.B. Church

Spring Revival, Sunday-Thursday, April 5-8, 2020, has been cancelled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

New Center Ridge MB Church

Seeking a pastor. Contact Deacon Sammy Ball at 662-582-4368 for more information.

St. Peter M.B.

St. Peter M.B. Church is prayerfully seeking a full-time pastor and full-time musicians. Resumes for both are being accepted. Mailing address is P.O. Box 2254, Grenada, MS, 38902. For more information, call 662-417-4043 or 662-294-9095.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy. 14 near Ethel, please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS, 39067.

Sallis Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Sallis Cemetery on Hwy 429 near Sallis, please send donations to Jack Ables, P.O. Box 8, Sallis, MS 39160.