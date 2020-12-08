Church bulletin 081320

Hopewell MB Church

Hopewell MB Church presents A LOVE PARADE for Pastor Annie and Deacon Henry Robinson’s 22nd Year Pastoral Anniversary. Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3:00 p.m. Sequoia’s in Durant, (will begin the lineup at 2:45pm).The parade will travel to the home of the Robinson Family on Lee Street–Durant. Contact info: Sis. Annie B. Roby (662-289-5747), Sis. Floretha Smith (662-739-7720)

Carson Ridge Cemetery

If you would like to donate to the annual cemetery offering, please mail your donations to Carson Ridge Cemetery Fund, 3567 Attala Road 5020, Kosciusko MS 39090. We, the committee, and families of the loved ones deeply appreciate your contributions to ensure proper care is completed in honor of these family members. If you have any further questions or concerns, please call 662-674-5962.

Sallis Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Sallis Cemetery on Hwy 429 near Sallis, please send donations to Jack Ables, P.O. Box 8, Sallis, MS 39160.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy. 14 near Ethel, please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS 39067.

Center Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Center Cemetery on Attala Road 5131 in the Center Community, please send donations to Mrs. Mildred Casey, 245 Attala Road 5023, Kosciusko MS 39090.

Old Plank Church Cemetery

The Old Plank Church Cemetery Trust Committee is dedicated to the perpetual care of Old Plank Church Cemetery. If you are interested in the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery, you may send contributions in care of Old Plank Church Cemetery Fund, 36 County Road 3, Vaiden, MS, 39176. Though the 2020 homecoming has been canceled due to Covid-19, we look forward to seeing everyone the third Saturday of August 2021.

St. Peter M.B.

St. Peter M.B. Church is prayerfully seeking a full-time pastor and full-time musicians. Resumes for both are being accepted. Mailing address is P.O. Box 2254, Grenada, MS, 38902. For more information, call 662-417-4043 or 662-294-9095.

- - - - - - - - - -

Please send us your church

announcements before 5pm on

Friday to be listed in next weeks

edition. We can also run events a

few weeks in advance

as space allows.