The Little Garden Club meeting was held on Oct. 7, 2021, in the home of Linda Sullivan at 10 a.m. Ellen Pettit and Jamye Autry, hostesses, prepared a lovely seasonal brunch and invited members to serve themselves. Dean McLean, president, conducted a short business meeting. The previous month’s minutes were read by Barbara Wasson, secretary, and Kathy Cox, treasurer, reported the club account balance.

Dean then introduced Linda Sullivan, who provided details about the beautiful house and grounds, including a short history of her “garden shed.” She and her husband Ronnie, now deceased, built the house in 1980 and raised their children there. She said the house and gardens evolved over the years as they continued to develop the gardens. Linda led the group outside to the back yard, pointing out plants of interest along the paved stone path to the shed.

When they first moved into the house, there was a small brick building near the house, used for storage at first. Linda invited Jerry Mims, a well-known and talented independent contractor, to come out and assess the small house and advise her as to tearing it down or making something useful out of it. Jerry advised turning it into a garden house to store garden utensils, potting soil, pots, etc. Jerry “gutted” the walls to the studs and preserved the five windows and brick exterior. Then he finished the interior and built shelving, cabinets with drawers, and installed a large utility sink. In the center of the room is a rustic table built by Linda’s father. Featured also is a large beam Linda had seen on another property. She acquired the beam and had it moved to the shed, hung it from the ceiling above two windows, and wrapped it in rustic chains for visual interest.

Members then moved to the outside and strolled a short distance along a brick-paved path leading from the pool area to view an ancient log cabin on the property, once known as the Bailey Lake Log Cabin.

Members present were Jamye Autry, Pauline Brunt, Barbara Burns, Kathy Cox, Trish Cullen, Patsy Gilmore, Barbara Hanson, Betty McBride, Dean McLean, Ellen Pettit, Karen Putt, Peggy Tyler, Barbara Wasson, and Lynn Wiggers.