The Thanksgiving season is now behind us. But hopefully, we understand that the giving of thanks is not just a one day of the year activity. Again hopefully, when we consider what “God has done for us,” we will have a renewed appreciation of that for which to be thankful every day of the year.

THE INCARNATION

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God” (John 1:1, m2).

“And the Word became flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, glory as of the only begotten from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14).

THE CRUCIFIXION

“He who was delivered up because of our transgressions ...” (Romans 4:25).

THE RESURRECTION

“…and was raised because of our justification” (Romans 4:25).

“…He died for all, that they who live should no longer live for themselves, but for Him who died and rose again on their behalf” (II Corinthians 5:15).

THE ASCENSION

“And He is the radiance of His glory and the exact representation of His nature, and upholds all things by the word of His power. When He had made purification of sins, He sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high” (Hebrews 1:3).

“… He is able to save forever those who draw near to God through Him, since He always lives to make intercession for them” (Hebrews 7:25).

THE SECOND COMING

“And inasmuch as it is appointed for men to die once and after this comes judgment, so Christ also, having been offered once to bear the sins of many, shall appear a second time for salvation without reference to sin, to those who eagerly await Him” (Hebrews 9:27, 28).

When we consider these five great Bible subjects surely we can see what God has done for us. God is the great giver of good gifts (read James 1:17). What should our response be? Do you, do I “eagerly await Him” All of this, the incarnation, the crucifixion, the resurrection, the ascension, the second coming is for mankind. What about it, as I live, as you live, is thanksgiving for what God has done evident in our lives?

— Les Ferguson Sr.,

S. Huntington Church of Christ