﻿At a recent luncheon get-together, several of us were talking about how different family lifestyles are today compared to when we were younger. One topic of discussion was the fact that families don’t sit down together and enjoy a nighttime meal. We also brought up the subject that we ate a much more varied selection of foods than people eat today. We didn’t have any fast food establishments or pizza pick-ups in Lexington, so that was another factor.

One friend remembered that her daddy made her sit at the table until she finished her beets. After about two hours, she was allowed to leave the table, vowing to never taste another beet for the rest of her entire life. She has kept that promise. I was pretty easy to please. There wasn’t a lot that I didn’t like. My son and husband are the same way. So that wasn’t an issue when we first married or when my son was growing up. They just ate whatever I put in front of them.

I started thinking about being in a school setting and watching children eat in the cafeteria. I have been doing it for over 30 years, and it isn’t always pretty. Kids can’t know what they haven’t been taught. As a home economics major at Mississippi State, I learned a lot about food, as well as table etiquette. I had to take a social Usage class one semester, and I kept my textbook for future reference. It has come in handy many times. I also received a new cookbook for my birthday that had a list of proper table etiquette. I would like to share them with you. Some of them are not for everyday use, but interesting.

• The guest of honor is always seated on the right of the host at the table.

• Guests are seated male and female around the table separating spouses, with the exception of a couple that has been married less than a year.

• The guest of honor is the first to be served, and servings are done clockwise around the table, ending with the host. Guests may begin eating when everyone is served and when the hostess begins.

• Napkins should be placed in your lap as soon as you are seated.

• Plates are presented on the left and removed from the right. Dishes are passed to the right at the table.

• No elbows should ever be placed on the table while eating. One hand should be in your lap with your napkin unless you are cutting meat or buttering bread.

• Ask for things to be passed rather than reaching over. When passing salt and pepper, always pass both together. When passing bread, follow with butter and the butter knife.

• Use silver from the outside inward and dessert silver is placed above the plate.

• Always chew with your mouth closed, and never talk with food in your mouth.

• Cut only one piece of food at the time. Break off a small bite of bread at a time to butter and eat.

• When you pause, rest your utensils by placing your knife and fork on your plate near the center, slightly angled in an inverted V and with the tips of the knife and fork pointing toward each other.

• Glasses should be filled and removed from the right. A small amount of butter rubbed on the spout of the pitcher will alleviate drips when filling glasses.

• Eat at a relaxed pace and pace yourself to match your fellow diners.

• Participate in the dinner conversation and compliment the cook.

• Before dessert is served, all dishes except chargers, glasses and dessert silver should be removed from the table.

Hope you will give today’s recipes a try. Thanks for reading.

HOLIDAY HAM ROLLS

24 sweet Hawaiian rolls

1 pound sliced honey ham

½ pound sliced Swiss cheese

½ cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Slice rolls in half using a serrated knife. Arrange bottom halves of rolls in a large glass baking dish and top with ham and cheese. Replace top half of rolls. In a medium bowl, mix remaining ingredients until well combined. Drizzle mustard sauce over the top of the rolls. Cover with foil and allow to sit for at least an hour or refrigerate overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve warm or at room temperature.

CRUNCHY SPRING MIXED SALAD

4 tablespoons butter

1 (3-ounce) package ramen noodles, broken and not cooked (discard flavor packet)

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 (12-ounce) package spring mix

1 bunch fresh broccoli, cut into florets

2 green onions, chopped

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and sauté noodles and walnuts. Drain and set aside to cool. Mix all other ingredients in a large bowl, and drizzle with dressing just before serving.

Sweet dressing:

1 cup vegetable oil

¾ cup sugar

½ cup white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt, black and white pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a jar with lid; shake and serve.

BLONDIES

1 stick butter, melted

1 (16-ounce) package brown sugar

3 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

1¼ cup flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar; add eggs and vanilla. Add flour, baking powder and salt; stir in pecans. Pour into a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes; cool and frost with caramel icing.

Caramel icing:

1 stick butter

1 cup light brown sugar

¼ cup whipping cream

3 cups powdered sugar

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and add brown sugar. Bring to a boil, and stir for 2 minutes or until thick. Lower heat and let cool slightly. Add cream and beat with a whisk until smooth. Add powdered sugar, and blend until smooth and to spreading consistency.