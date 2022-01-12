Rho Nu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. will sponsor its annual Blue Revue Debutante Scholarship Pageant on Dec. 10 at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club, located at 500 Knox Road, Kosciusko.

Admission is $15 but advance tickets are currently for sale.

Debutantes and their escorts to be presented include:

• Debutante Savannah Junae Perteet is a senior at Kosciusko High School. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Farrah and Harold Wilder and Leonard Perteet. Her extracurricular activities include being the newly elected president of the National Council of Negro Women Kosciusko/Attala County Youth Division. She is also a member of the KHS Student Council and a member of the The National Society of High School Scholars. Her escort is Braylon Tayshaun Truss, a senior at Kosciusko High School. He is the 17-year-old son of Andre' and Deressa Truss. His extracurricular activities include: president of the Kosciusko Mayor’s Youth Council, a seven-year member of Kosciusko’s Big Red Band, where he has been Drum Line Captain for two years. He is also a member of the KHS soccer and track teams.

• Debutante Laiya Gabrielle Harmon is a junior at Kosciusko High School. She is the 16-year-old daughter of Randy and Alicia Fuller and the late Lanier Harmon. Her extracurricular activities include being a member of the KHS softball team, where she helped lead the Lady Whippets to two state championships, the Beta Club, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club and the National Council of Negro Women Kosciusko/Attala County Youth Division. Her escort is Jadyen Alexander Wilder, a junior at Kosciusko High School. He is the 17-year-old son of John Wilder and Felicia Winters. His extracurricular activities include being a member of the KJHS football team.

• Debutante Jayda Sanaa Evans is a junior at McAdams High School. She is the 16-year-old daughter of Shemeka and Jimmy Evans Junior and Heidi Malone. Her extracurricular activities include softball, volleyball and track. Her escort is Cameron Matthew Smith, a junior at Kosciusko High School. He is the 16-year-old son of George and Dorothy Smith. His extracurricular activities include being in the Big Red Band, Beta Club, Student Council, Mayor’s Youth Council, secretary for Pleasant Hill M.B. Church, basketball team manager and baseball team manager.

• Debutante Ra’Maya Sariya’Ann Brown is a senior at Kosciusko High School. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Ronald Brown and Whitney Moore of Kosciusko. Ra’Maya is a member of Beta Club, Mayor’s Youth Council and Math and Science Club. She is also active with the work-based Learning Program and employed with Sonic Drive-In. Her escort is Richard Anthony Whigham III, a sophomore at Mississippi State University, where he is a Presidential Scholar. He is the son of Richard and Shem Whigham of Kosciusko. Richard is active with the Men of Excellence, the Black Students Association and the Society of African American Studies.

Rho Nu Zeta chapter held its first Debutante Pageant on Nov. 11, 2000, at the Bobcat Multiservice Complex on Tipton Street in Kosciusko. The goal of the annual pageant is to award scholarships to outstanding high school and college students. The proceeds from the pageant are used for that purpose.

The chapter was chartered on Oct. 18, 1999, in Kosciusko. Its service area includes Attala, Choctaw and Holmes counties. Charter members are Charlotte Miller, Virginia Thomas, Malinda Winters, Gloria Cotton, Lisa McKinley and Sarah Betty Carter. A youth auxiliary was chartered in 2005. Since the charter was established, it has awarded more than $75,000 in scholarships to area youth, supported organized charities and provided numerous hours of community service.

The current membership consists of Charlotte F. Miller, president; Arnita Riley, first vice president; Virginia Thomas, second vice president; Jasmine McBride, secretary; Latonya Hardy, financial secretary/parliamentarian; Stephanie Jackson, treasure; Malinda Winters, chaplain; Florida Lusk, Zeta Crystal Dove; and Priscilla Anderson, Gloria Cotton, Felisha Evans, Ilona Saffold, Kimberly Streeter and Emma Ward.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority was founded on Jan. 16, 1920, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Five coeds envisioned a sorority that would directly affect positive change, chart a course of action for the 1920s and beyond, raise people’s consciousness, encourage the highest standards of scholastic achievement, and foster a greater sense of unity among its members.

Since its inception, Zeta has continued its steady climb into the national spotlight with programs designed to demonstrate concern for the human condition both nationally and internationally.

The organization has been innovative because it has chronicled several firsts. It was the first National Pan-Hellenic Council organization to centralize its operations in a national headquarters, first to charter a chapter in Africa, first to form auxiliary groups, and first to be constitutionally bound to a fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. The sorority takes pride in its continued participation in transforming communities through volunteer services from members and its auxiliaries.