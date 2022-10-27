﻿Oct. 30, 1997

Savana Winters was crowned Miss McAdams at homecoming ceremonies held Friday night in McAdams.

Two Kosciusko Police Officers have placed third among 17 other teams in Mississippi during the 1997 annual competition of the Mississippi Tactical Officers Association. Officers R.J. Adams and Herbert Dew comprised the local team. Chief Dirk Thayer on Monday commended the men for their diligence and expert marksmanship.

Oct. 26, 1972

More superior ratings were chalked up by the Kosciusko High School Band following competition in the Tupelo Invitational Marching Contest held last Saturday. The band received a superior rating in marching, flags and rifles, and drum major. This is the third consecutive time the band has received an all-superior rating in competition this year.

Debra Swoope’s charolais heifer was crowned champion of all but the hereford and angus breeds at the junior show at the state fair last week.