Old chairs at the Kosciusko Junior High School auditorium will be removed and will be available for purchase by the public on June 25, 2022.

The old auditorium seats are collectibles, according to Dr. Tim Alford with the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education (KFEE). These chairs have been in the Skipworth auditorium for over 60 years.

“These chairs are 60 years old, and they are of cast iron structure with Benton wood seats,” said Alford. “They are durable and have withstood the test of time.”

According to Alford, the chairs can be used in various ways such as outside/indoor seating, do-it-yourself projects, porch seats, or for those who have their own personal “she-shed” or “man cave.” The chairs are collectibles, and for those who enjoy collecting vintage items, these chairs could help add to that collection.

The chairs can be purchased from 8-11 a.m. on June 25 under the breeze way of the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

They can be purchased in quantities of two for $50 or four for $100. Dr. Alford mentioned that those who purchase a chair on the 25th will be eligible for a giveaway.

Some of the chairs that are beyond repair will be thrown away, and the others will be placed in storage at Mitchell Metal.

“Mitchell Metal has kindly agreed to store the balance of the seats that don’t go out or are thrown away,” said Alford.

On June 22, the chairs will come out of the auditorium and all activity at the performing arts center will be completed for the summer.

“We are hoping we can get the chairs out in a three-day period of time,” said Alford.

Prior to the removal of the chairs, there will be minor renovations to the Skipworth stage so it will be ready for the Mississippi Lions Bands performance on June 21.

This week, the stage will get an extension with removeable and adjustable panels and a new removable cover for the orchestra pit. The panels will extend the stage and provide more depth for performers to move.

“Scarborough Building Supply is contributing the materials for the stage front and acoustical frame,” said Alford.

Alford said the KFEE has set its own deadline for the stage and other minor renovations to be done before the Lions Band comes to town.

“Our goal is to make that stage large enough where they can comfortably fit on that stage,” he said.

After removing the old chairs, the next part of the renovation process will start with electrical work. Alford said there will be a new sound booth added to the rear of the auditorium, and there must be wiring going to the sound booth. Once the electrical work is complete, a local company will then come in and work on grounding down old anchor posts from the previous chairs and will put in the new flooring. The new flooring will have a filler. Alford mentioned that the old flooring had a sealer that would not accept a stain.

“This whole process will take around two weeks,” said Alford.

After the new flooring goes down, the next phase will be installing new chairs. Alford hopes the new chairs will be in by the end of July.

Alford is optimistic that the new auditorium will bring back events such as school/community theater productions and school programs, as well as attract performers from all over the country.

People have been generous with their donations for the new seating, and some are honoring parents, children, teachers, students and more with new Skipworth auditorium seats.

For those who wish to donate a chair to the Skipworth Performing Arts Center, visit kfeems.org or contact Wes Carter at (662) 289-1800. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1184.