Stephanie Hester to wed Dillon Myrick
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ross Hester of Nettleton, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Stephanie Michele, to Dillon Durf Myrick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Durf Myrick of Kosciusko.
