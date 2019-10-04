Regina Lewis to wed James Greer

Alonzo and Mattie T. Lewis are announcing the upcoming wedding of their daughter Regina Shanta Lewis to James Leshun Greer.

Regina is currently employed at Fresenius Kidney Care in Kosciusko as a CCHT.

James is the son of James D. Greer and Mary Linda Greer both of Sallis. He is currently employed as a driver at Prairie Farm in Kosciusko.

The couple will exchange vows on April 13 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Sallis at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow immediately afterward at the Kosciusko Boys and Girl Club. All family and friends are welcome to attend.