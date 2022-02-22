The Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education (KFEE) will host its annual gala May 5, 2022, at the Guitar Academy on Kosciusko’s court square — featuring a performance from special guest musician and magician, Joe M. Turner.

On the following night, May 6, Turner will perform again at “One Enchanted Evening,” a fundraising event to be held at the Skipworth Center for Performing Arts. The event will be open to the public, and tickets will be sold for $20 beginning in March.

Turner was born in Jackson and graduated from Mississippi State University in 1992. He has served as a musician, magician, mentalist, and keynote speaker at many locations across the country. He has also been a columnist for Genii, The Conjuror’s Magazine and served as the international president for the International Brotherhood of Magicians from 2015-2016, the largest association in the magic industry with approximately 10,000 members in 88 countries. He was voted Greater Atlanta Magician of the Year for 2000, 2010, and 2013, and FEA Atlanta Magician of the Year for 2009.

Executive KFEE Director Ginger Daniels said she is excited for the gala’s return, which has been paused in recent years due to the pandemic.

“We are so looking forward to a fun, festive evening on Thursday, May 5, (Cinco de Mayo) for this year’s KFEE Gala at the Guitar Academy,” said Daniels. “We are so excited to get back together for our Gala after being apart due to the pandemic! This promises to be a special evening in support of KFEE and the Skipworth Performing Arts Center. More details will follow online at mskfee.org. We appreciate your continued support and commitment.”

Dr. Tim Alford credited the community for the work that has gone into renovating the Skipworth Center for Performing Arts to create a state-of-the-art facility for all to enjoy.

“Three years ago, the doors were closed in that hall. Thanks to the community and this community-wide effort which has been all-hands-on-deck, I think the community has responded and the schools have responded to get the doors open again and to show what this place can be and mean to the community,” said Alford. “It’s been an opportunity for Kosciusko to function more as a community than just individuals. There has been a certain amount of inertia and momentum that has come along with the project, and I think that is going to carry us across the finish line.”