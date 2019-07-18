Library receives book donations

The Attala County Library recently received a gift of books purchased with funds donated by Emily & Bruce Johnson of Pennsylvania in memory of Mrs. Marjorie Lindsay and Mrs. Daisy Briscoe. Pictured at left are Manza Lindsay Blaine with Genealogist Ann Breedlove, showing the genealogy book, "The Annotated Pickett's History of Alabama and Incidentally of Georgia & Mississippi from the Earliest Period” by Albert James Pickett. Pictured at right are Librarian Charla Grace with Richard Briscoe with the book "A Place to Call Home: Timeless Southern Charm by James T. Farmer III.