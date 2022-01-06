﻿Approximately 161 people attended the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Library Program Kick-Off Party held at the Attala County Coliseum on May 12, 2022. Parents were able to register their children for the summer library program at this after-hours event. Book checkouts were available through the new mobile library.

Popcorn, lemonade, an ocean-themed cake, face painting, and bounce houses were available. Ninety children, ages 3-12 years old, were registered for the children’s program at the kick-off party. Registration continues thru June 6th during normal library hours, 8 A.M.-6 P.M. Monday-Friday and 9 A.M.-1 P.M. on Saturdays.

A teen and an adult summer library program are also available. The grand prize for the children’s program is a boy’s and girl’s bike. The grand prize for the teen program, ages 13-17, is a pair of Sony wireless Bluetooth headphones. Kosciusko Walmart is the sponsor for our children’s and teen prizes. The adult grand prize is a t-shirt voucher courtesy of Attala Co-op or a $15 gift card from The Sip. Friends of the Library volunteer, Mary Winters, passed out balloons to children during the kick-off event.

The Attala County Library would like to thank our staff and volunteers for making the kick-off party a big success. Volunteers making this event possible include Kosciusko Junior High Cheerleaders, Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko, and Friends of the Attala County Library; Mary Bess Bryant, Betsy Hutchison, Anna & Jannine Hutchinson, Wendy Walters & Mary Winters. A special thanks to Kosciusko Art Teacher, Lynn Oliver, for painting ocean scenes on the library windows.

For more information about summer program registration or programming, call the Attala County Library at 289-5141.

Sponsors for this year’s summer library program are Attala County Co-Op, Prairie Farms, Sip Beverages, and Walmart.