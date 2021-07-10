As an elderly citizen of the town of Ethel, I would like to know what can be done about the loud bumping music (noise) that happens in the evenings, 5:30 to 6:30. I am elderly and have heart issues and this upsets my rest. Another problem is the kids on motorbikes making noise and speeding. Another thing is throwing paper out.

Keep your town clean. Take pride where you live.

I’ve called other neighbors. They have the same complaints. I would like to think the Mayor could do something? I’ve called the police (Sheriff’s department). They do what they can. I feel like they try to be their buddy instead of doing their job.

I mean no disrespect. I know you have more important things to do. Just don’t want someone getting hurt. Before something is done. They stop for a while and start back. (Law against having them on the street) or at least I thought so.

Is it a parent problem, defending their kids when they are in the wrong instead of teaching them right from wrong?

As a small town, we need to respect our neighbors.

No disrespect towards anyone. Just need a little consideration. As an old lady, I don’t make noise to bother my neighbors. So God bless you all.

Concerned Ethel citizens

Signed by J. Whitehead of Kosciusko