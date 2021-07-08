To the Editor:

Thanks, Kosciusko, for the opportunity of a lifetime for a guy like me! I am forever grateful to those that voted for me and supported me over the past 28 years. Kosciusko remains a great place to raise our families and I encourage more of you, especially the younger generation, to become involved in some small way to make sure it stays that way. There are many opportunities of service that you can be a part of so take advantage of that and keep YOUR community viable.

You gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to serve you and through that, the ability to meet people all over the great state of Mississippi through the Mississippi Municipal League. Being involved in MML allowed me to be elected to be the 2nd Vice President and eventually President of the organization. It also led to me being the Chairman of the Southern Municipal Conference, a group of officials representing 13 southern states and a part of the National League of Cities, all while representing Kosciusko. I was also fortunate to serve on the Board of the Mississippi Municipal Service Company which provides liability insurance and workers compensation for the cities and towns of Mississippi, and to serve as the inaugural Chairman of the East Mississippi Mayors Association.

My time serving as Mayor has come to an end. There are so many people to thank for the encouragement and support over these last 28 years, 24 of which you allowed me to be Mayor. I owe a special thanks to my family, especially to Linda. She has been there through the good times and the bad and I am thankful for her love and support. Mary Margaret and Sam also were good sports to be the “Mayor’s” kids through their entire school careers at Kosciusko and each care about local politics because of it.

As the late John Sullivan told me once, “Kosciusko has been good to me.” Well said Mr. Sullivan,

and I echo those same words and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve you.

Forever grateful,

Jimmy Cockroft

Kosciusko