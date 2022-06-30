Dear Editor,

I have been getting The Star-Herald many years. Because I’ve enjoyed reading Gary Andrews’ column for many years, I have some of his prayers on my refrigerator door. I have memorized some of Gary Andrews’ prayers. He writes about everyday life and seeking God’s guidance. I have read lots of Gary’s columns. I don’t think I have read about what the Bible says about racists in his column. I know God created all the races. You can find it in Genesis. God liked what he created. It was very good. To all of the race haters, in my opinion, you should hate God because he created all races. Our Heavenly Father, it is good to remember that everything that lives and breathes is sacred to him. We must never feel superior to any other human being for we are precious in His eyes. The choices that lead to kindness and peace. He created us, but how we live together is up to us. This is my opinion about Black life matters. All life is with God because he created life.

I enjoy reading Peggy Sims column. I’ve been reading her column for many years because it brings back so many memories. I had to help take care of my sisters and brothers. I am the oldest. I did not cook. I did the cleaning, washing on a rub board. I watch my mom cook poke sallet greens. I’ve been cooking poke sallet greens for many years. This year, I could not find any poke sallet in Durant. I cannot make biscuits. I remember the rolling store. We live in the country. I am a country girl. I love to eat frog legs and turtle. When my mom cooked poke sallet, we ate the poke sallet with baked turtle and corn bread. There were guys that liked to fish and catch turtle. My dad would clean the turtle. When I cook poke sallet, I cook fried chicken and corn bread. My mom raised a garden. I have noticed people don’t raise gardens in Durant. I would like to know where the apple trees, plums, peaches, pears, and figs are.

Thank you.

Frances Patterson

Durant, MS