Let me take this opportunity to give honor and thanks to God for making C.H.I.L.D. Ahead Project possible for its 35th annual Easter Egg Hunt. We thank the parents and children who participated. To those who volunteered: Pealie Miller and Latisha Roby, Roshanda Daniel, FFA student Shawnessy Martin, Teacher Kenneth Georgia, thank you. And to our supporters and donors: Robert Hawkins (Walmart), Thelma and David Cockroft, Bulus Leflore, Jr. of Carthage, Angel Albin MacDonald (State Farm), Rosie Daniel, Brenda Farling, Tearra Daniel, Amy Lewis, Roy William, and Shanelle and Gwest Daniel, Janie Coffee, KFD Captain Stephen Gant, Brian Bollinger, Cole Henson, ACFD Assistant Chief Timothy Cox and Joey Armstrong, Robert Ellis, Jeffery Woods, Earl Price, Tim Kyle, James Culpepper, Tom and Barbara Wasson, Ron Winter, E-911’s Liz Perteet, GYM- Marvin Foster, Jr., Veta, Rio, Rico, Nettie, Tamiesha, Hydiah, India, Mekhi, Little Jimmy, Aesha, Ozzie, and Manerva Mallett of Milwaukee, Joyce Rayford and Judge Deborah McDonald and June Lloyd. Thank you all.
- Henry Daniel
Chairman and Founder