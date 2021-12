To the Editor,

Regarding my dad’s property in Ethel, MS: For those who haven’t contributed funds or labor to the upkeep of dad’s place, from lawn care to replacing the rotten, falling down porch, and the disposing of the spoiled food and cleanup of the interior space, I willingly ask you to stay out of affairs that don’t concern you or involve you. I am having it handled legally. Thank you.

If you have any questions, call me at (662) 739-2617.

Jimmy Brewer

Ethel