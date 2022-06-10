Larry Skelton, 63, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his residence in Kosciusko.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel in Kosciusko. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Attala Memory Garden.

Larry is survived by his daughters Elizabeth Faul (Barry), Elisha Skelton, his brothers Vernon Skelton, Anthony Skelton, grandchildren Kaylynn, Elisha, Charli and his children’s mother Wanda Skelton.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Ramona Stevens Skelton.

Larry was a member of Williamsville Baptist Church and was a warehouse manager for McComb Electric.

