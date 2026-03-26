By Larurence Hilliard

Kosciusko softball won two Region 4-4A games and split two non-region games last week.

The Lady Whippets improved to 4-0 in 4-4A with a doubleheader sweep of Yazoo City 22-4 and 15-3, totaling 26-hits in 10 innings for the two games.

The 22-4 game came to an end when Kosciusko scored 10 runs in the sixth inning. Kinsley Simmons, an 8th grader, was 5-for-5 with three singles and two doubles, scored four runs and drove in three. Avery Rodriguez singled twice and doubled with four RBIs and three runs scored and Brentley Smith had four hits and drove in four runs.

The second game lasted only four innings with the Lady Whippets scoring four runs in the first, five in the second, three in the third and three more in the fourth. GracieKate Burrell had a double and a triple and Lindsey Blaine three singles.

The non region results were an 8-5 victory over Choctaw County and a 10-0 loss to Germantown.

Against Choctaw County, the Lady Whippets broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the fourth. Choctaw took advantage of Kosciusko errors to take the lead with five in the top of the fifth, but Kosciusko responded with two in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth.

“I think we were two evenly matched teams,” said Kosciusko coach Wade Moore. “We should have hit the ball a little better than we did. I was frustrated with some of the pitches we were taking. We took too many strikes. We need to be more aggressive at the plate.”

Blaine had three hits and three RBIs. Madyson Johnson doubled and drove in two runs.

The Lady Whippets ran into a hot pitcher against Germantown. Mackenzie Donnell, an eighth grader, allowed three hits, fanned 13 and did not allow a walk.

“We struggled hitting in that game,” Moore said. “I knew we would because the caliber of pitchers we had been playing against was not the caliber that Germantown has.”

Presly Merkich had a grand slam and a single for Germantown, drove in five runs and scored three times.

Kosciusko played Gentry in a 4-4A game Tuesday and will be at Choctaw County Thursday.