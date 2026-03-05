By Laurence Hilliard

Two Kosciusko girls qualified for the state powerlifting meet by finishing top three in their weight classes at the 4A North State meet.

Senior Senaj was second at 165 and Kaysn Rimmer, an eighth graders third for 114.

Jones totaled 695 pounds for the squat, bench press and dead lift. She tailed Kate Walker Williams of Corinth with 780 pounds. Rimmer had 380 to finish behind Gaby Gee of Corinth (585) and Morgan Pearce of New Albany (435).

Four Kosciusko lifters fell just short of qualifying by finishing fourth – senior Alaina Kern at 105, senior Kelyn Martinez at 114, senior Thomyah Kern at 220 and junior Valeria Torres at 242-plus.

Corinth dominated the team competition with winners in nine of the 12 weight classes.

Kosciusko will host boys 4A North State Thursday with six lifters who qualified at the Region 2 meet, including weight class winners freshman Jeremiah Talley at 220 and junior Chave Ellis at 242.

State meets at the Mississippi Coliseum will be March 27 for girls and March 28 for boys.