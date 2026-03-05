By Laurence Hilliard

Kosciusko softball fell to 1-9 with losses to West Lauderdale 6-1, Madison Central 15-5 and Starkville 6-3.

“We’re playing better,” said coach Wade Moore. But he added, “We have some mental stumbles.”

After giving up two runs to West Lauderdale in the first, Kosciusko cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth on an unearned run. But West Lauderdale broke the game open with four in the bottom of the fifth.

Addison Cornish and Kylie Smith both had a single and homer for West Lauderdale. Isabella Wallace had the Lady Whippets’ only hit and Liza Wallace scored the only run.

Madison Central took an 8-0 lead with three in the first, four in the third and one in the fifth. Kosciusko cut the lead in half with four in the fifth, but Madison Central responded with three in the sixth and four in the seventh before the Lady Whippets closed out the game with one in the bottom of the seventh.

Isabella Wallace doubled, tripled and drove in three runs. Madison Central rapped out 16 hits, led by Elizabeth Pullen with three hits and three runs scored.

Starkville jumped out to a 5-0 lead with three in the first and two in the second. Kosciusko scored twice in the third. After Starkville made it 6-2 with one in the fourth, the Lady Whippets closed out the scoring with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Wallace had a double and Madyson Johsnon two singles. Runs were scored by GracieKate Burrell and Jules Black, each after singling, and Khy’Leigh Greer.

Sadie Foote led Starkville with a triple, homer, three walks, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Lady Whippets began Region 4-4A play Tuesday with a doubleheader against Louisville and will be at Eupora Thursday.