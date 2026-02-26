By Laurence Hilliard

A young McAdams softball team with a new coach will open the 2026 season with a home game Tuesday against Region 1-5A opponent Nanih Waiya.

“We’re young but we’re growing and we’re learning,” said coach Elizabth Maness. “I’m excited to see what they do in game situations.’

There are only three seniors, but eight eighth graders on the 17-girl roster. The seniors, Taliah Gadson, Paris Fleming and Cy’Asia Woodard, are team captains.

Fleming will do most of the pitching. Gadson is a three-sport star who played on the volleyball team in the fall and basketball over the winter. She was the catcher last year but has moved to first base. Woodard is an infielder.

Other key players are freshman Savannah Bell at second, sophomore Latoya Teague at third and eighth grader Makayla Greer in the outfield.

Maness said Bell has shown a lot of improvement. It’s Teague first year playing softball. “She has some natural talent.”

Greer “has some pop in her bat,” Maness said.

This is the first year for Maness as a coach. “I know softball. I played softball. But coaching softball is new to me. We’re going to be learning together.”