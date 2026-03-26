By Larurence Hilliard
Kosciusko boys and girls track teams will open the season Tuesday at the Speed City Invitational hosted by Canton High School.
Boys coach Derrick Huffman said his top athletes include junior Jontavious Roundtree in the sprints, junior Ladarrion McBride in the high jump and long jump, sophomore Ezra Keeton in the distance events and junior Tavion Nash in field events.
For the girls, coach Cory Guyton is counting on senior Jameya Fletcher in the sprints and relays, Leela Coats, an eighth grader, in the high jump and hurdles and junior Kaleysha Miller in the long jump and 400.
Kosciusko 2026 Track Roster
Girls
Jordan Brantey
Jessalyn Coats
Aamiya Edwards
Jameya Fletcher
Aziah Gillum
Jordan Griffin
Sebreya Guyton
Oniedra Horton
Alaina Kern
Jakalay Lewis
Kaleysha Miller
Destini Moore
Zipporah Newman
Kaylen Pankey
Phniyah Parker
Addyson Rawson
Knijah Smith
Jamylla Snow
Lauren Truong
Calliesya Wilkins
T’Keira Wise
Boys
Zyelyn Allen
Josh Cole
Daylan Cook
Christopher Ickom
Mylan Johnson
Ezra Keeton
Kendrion Latiker
Ladarrion McBride
Jacquan Mitchell
Mathew Nail
Travion Nash
Kenneth Rankin
Jontavious Roundtree
Nick Sudduth
Kaden Thrash
Nickalus Williams
Quinterrious Webb
Cameron Winters
Lekendrick Winters
Jeremiah Wynter