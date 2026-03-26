By Larurence Hilliard

Kosciusko boys and girls track teams will open the season Tuesday at the Speed City Invitational hosted by Canton High School.

Boys coach Derrick Huffman said his top athletes include junior Jontavious Roundtree in the sprints, junior Ladarrion McBride in the high jump and long jump, sophomore Ezra Keeton in the distance events and junior Tavion Nash in field events.

For the girls, coach Cory Guyton is counting on senior Jameya Fletcher in the sprints and relays, Leela Coats, an eighth grader, in the high jump and hurdles and junior Kaleysha Miller in the long jump and 400.

Kosciusko 2026 Track Roster

Girls

Jordan Brantey

Jessalyn Coats

Aamiya Edwards

Jameya Fletcher

Aziah Gillum

Jordan Griffin

Sebreya Guyton

Oniedra Horton

Alaina Kern

Jakalay Lewis

Kaleysha Miller

Destini Moore

Zipporah Newman

Kaylen Pankey

Phniyah Parker

Addyson Rawson

Knijah Smith

Jamylla Snow

Lauren Truong STH In-Story 5

Calliesya Wilkins

T’Keira Wise

Boys

Zyelyn Allen

Josh Cole

Daylan Cook

Christopher Ickom

Mylan Johnson

Ezra Keeton

Kendrion Latiker

Ladarrion McBride

Jacquan Mitchell

Mathew Nail

Travion Nash

Kenneth Rankin

Jontavious Roundtree

Nick Sudduth

Kaden Thrash

Nickalus Williams

Quinterrious Webb

Cameron Winters

Lekendrick Winters

Jeremiah Wynter