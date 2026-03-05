By Laurence Hilliard

A year ago Kosciusko boys basketball took a 17-game winning streak into a second round 4A playoff game when a controversial foul call contributed to an end of the season in an overtime loss to Choctaw Central.

Kosciusko had won 18 in a row this year prior to a third-round game with Rosa Fort at Northeast Mississippi Community College. The Whippets didn’t have to worry about any unfortunate late whistles this time. A strong second halt resulted in a 75-56 victory.

Kosciusko played Morton Tuesday with a chance to advance to Friday’s championship game.

The Whippets trailed Rosa Fort 31-28 at the half but coach Marquise Bailey was not overly concerned. “In the first half we didn’t play badly. They shot 50 percent from the floor.”

It was reminiscent of a January 22 game with Louisville, which led 15-7 after one quarter and trailed by only five at the half. Louisville shot very well in the first 16 minutes, but Bailey felt that would not continue.

It didn’t. Kosciusko won 81-55.

It was the same story against Rosa Fort. The Whippets were more aggressive on defense after intermission and took command by outscoring the Lions 27-12 in the third quarter.

“In the first half we let them walk into the offense. The second half we put a little more pressure on them,” Bailey said.

It also helped that Bailey was able to give his starters some breathers. Eight players scored. Rosa Fort could not match the Whippets’ depth and that was a factor.

“They were gassed in the third quarter.”

Cory Guyton Jr. had 21 points for Kosciusko, Jamarien Nash 17, all in the second half, and Josh Cole 15. Others made significant contributions.

Russ Tillman scored eight in the third quarter by making all three of his field goal attempts, two from 3-point range. Jaybre Pierce led the defensive effort and had five points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists. Caiden Wade was the leading rebounder with eight.

Bailey described Morton as a strong defensive team. The Panthers won their last two games 43-33 against Lawrence County and 50-37 against Pass Christian.

The other semifinal is Leake Central vs. Greenwood, two teams Kosciusko knows well. One of the losses was an early-season game with Leake Central, 76-73 in overtime. The Gators edged defending champion Raymond 58-56 in the third round,

The Whippets met Greenwood, a Region 4-4A opponent, twice. The first was an easy 51-33 victory. But when Kosciusko had to travel up to the Delta for a rematch, it was a different story. The Whippets had to overcome a five-point deficit in the final two minutes to force overtime, then won 53-51.