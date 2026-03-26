From staff and press reports

A groundbreaking exhibition honoring the life and work of Kosciusko artist L.V. Hull is now on view at the Mississippi Museum of Art, bringing renewed attention to one of the state’s most distinctive creative voices.

“L.V. Hull: Love Is a Sensation,” which opened March 20, marks the first major museum exhibition devoted to the self-taught artist, whose work transformed everyday materials into immersive expressions of community, spirituality and place. The exhibition will run through June 14, 2026.

Born in McAdams and based for decades in Kosciusko, Hull (1942–2008) described herself as an “unusual artist,” a title reflected in her expansive and unconventional approach to artmaking. Using found objects, paint and common household materials, she created vibrant assemblages that filled her home, porch and garden, turning her residence into a living work of art.

The exhibition features selections from Hull’s wide-ranging body of work, as well as archival materials and installations that recreate elements of her home environment. Organizers say the show highlights how Hull’s practice blurred the line between art and everyday life, while emphasizing themes of connection and storytelling.

“Love Is a Sensation” was developed in partnership with the L.V. Hull Legacy Center in Kosciusko, which is set to open in May 2026. The center will serve as a new visual arts campus anchored by Hull’s preserved home, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2024. The designation marked a historic milestone, recognizing the home as the first belonging to a Black female visual artist to receive national significance on the register.

In addition to the Jackson exhibition, the Legacy Center will host a parallel display and programming that further explore Hull’s deep ties to her community and the broader cultural landscape of Mississippi.

Curators say Hull’s work stands within a long tradition of rural Southern artists whose contributions have often been overlooked. Through this exhibition, they aim to position her not only as a significant Mississippi artist but also as part of a global tradition of artists who transform personal spaces into meaningful environments.

The exhibition also coincides with the Mississippi premiere of a documentary film of the same name by filmmaker Yaphet Smith, offering an intimate portrait of Hull’s life and creative vision.

“L.V. Hull: Love Is a Sensation” was made possible through support from several organizations, including the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, the Teiger Foundation and the Mississippi Humanities Council.

Museum officials noted adjusted hours for visitors planning weekend trips. The Mississippi Museum of Art will close early at 2 p.m. Saturday and remain closed Sunday, reopening Tuesday at 11 a.m. Admission is free for museum members.