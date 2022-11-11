﻿The Kosciusko High School Class of 1960 recently held its “60 plus 2” reunion at Jason’s Southern Table in downtown Kosciusko.

Class members enjoyed renewing acquaintances, viewing pictures of past reunions, honoring deceased classmates, dining on a delicious buffet lunch and answering a roll call. Hosted by classmate Jon Kling, the festivities then moved to Gregory Farms for dessert and more reminiscing. Classmates came from as far away as Minnesota, Texas, Florida and Georgia. Attending the reunion are, front row, from left, Johnny Pearson (former classmate), Jon Kling, Jimmy Pettit, Fred Allen Bell, Ken Boone, Stanley Hartness, Jack Fenwick and Pete Harvey; back row, Polly Terry Day, Shirley Cummins Love, Renee Potts Lane, Trina Bailey Johnston, Frances Euart Braswell, Margie Steen Moore, Doris Faye Dean Johnson, Peggy Barton Vance, Peggie McCool, Pat Turnipseed Dodd and Barbara McCrory Suggett.