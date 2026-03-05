From press and staff reports

Kosciusko High School welcomed Miss Mississippi Volunteer Mattie Grace Morris as she met with juniors and seniors to share an important message about safe driving and responsible decision-making.

Morris, the official spokesperson for the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s D.R.I.V.E. Campaign, visited the school as part of her statewide outreach efforts. The campaign focuses on promoting safe driving habits and raising awareness about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

As the fifth Miss Mississippi Volunteer to inherit the partnership, Morris is continuing efforts to expand the initiative’s impact. During her visit, she spoke candidly with students about the importance of making smart choices behind the wheel and understanding the potentially life-altering consequences of risky behavior.

School officials said the presentation was both timely and meaningful for students who are either new drivers or preparing to begin driving.

“We are grateful for the opportunity for our students to hear such an important and timely message,” school representatives said on social media.

Morris’ visit is part of an ongoing campaign aimed at reducing crashes and saving lives across Mississippi through education and community engagement.