(Photo by Kevin Brunt)

KHS homecoming queen

Thu,10/06/22-9:15PM, 285 Reads

Brittlyn Gillum was crowned Kosciusko High School’s 2022 homecoming queen by the high school principal, Henry Coates, last Friday.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link