Farm to Table, an event presented by the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership supporting local farmers, was held Tuesday night, June 28, at the Behind the Pines event venue in Sallis, owned by Todd and Rebecca McDaniel.

The event featured meals crafted using farm-grown meats and vegetables provided by local farmers. The food was prepared by Todd and Rebecca McDaniel and Katie Dabbs.

Landon Gibson / The Star-Herald

Tommy and Lee Ann Armstrong, owners of Carmack Bee Farm, also supplied each attendee with their own jar of fresh honey to take home. Tommy Armstrong spoke at the event, detailing the strenuous process of extracting honey from a beehive to ultimately get it into a jar.

“It was a great crowd,” said the KAP’s Pati Edwards. “Tommy Armstrong shared about the process of honey, and the guests were thrilled to have some of his Carmack Bee Farm honey to take home with them.”

A flight of appetizers was served including BLT sliders, fried green tomatoes, and deviled eggs. Entrees prepared by Rebecca McDaniel included honey roasted chicken and roasted corn on the cob with southern praline cake and a country lemon layer as dessert. Entrees prepared by Katie Dabbs included brisket with sauteed squash and blueberry or peach cobbler as dessert.

Sullivan's Drugs and Gifts, Holt & Company, Attala County Co-Op, and Tractor Supply sponsored the event and shared items from their stores to give away as door prizes. 21 gifts were given away ranging from homeware pieces, bouquets of wildflowers, and gift items from the KAP. Everyone in attendance was able to leave with a gift.

Main Street Director Logan Beard said she was pleased with how everyone worked together to make the night a success.

“Todd, Rebecca, and Katie did a wonderful job catering the event. There are so many behind-the-scenes tasks they helped with to make the event so successful,” she said. “We could have sold many more tickets. Tickets sold out days before the event. We probably could have sold at least 50 more.”

KAP Director Riley Hudson said she was amazed by the support from the community.

“I was blown away by the community support,” she said. “Supporting farmers and vendors from around the area really sold the event. We want people to know when they support events like Farm to Table, they are supporting our community. When you buy a ticket, you are playing a part in growing Kosciusko and Attala County.”