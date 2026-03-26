From press and staff reports

KACTC Multimedia students visit MSU Programs

KACTC Multimedia Students Explore Advanced Technology at Mississippi State University

Students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career & Technical Center Multimedia program recently visited Mississippi State University for an immersive, hands-on learning experience across several cutting-edge fields.

During the trip, students toured the Advanced Composites Institute, where they learned about innovative materials and manufacturing processes used in industries ranging from aerospace to automotive design.

The group also explored Mississippi State’s Cyber Security programs, gaining insight into the growing field of digital protection and information security.

One of the highlights of the visit was the opportunity to engage with interactive technologies, including artificial intelligence robotics, gaming systems, and virtual reality (VR) headsets. Students experienced firsthand how these tools are shaping education, training, and future careers.

The visit provided KACTC students with a deeper understanding of emerging technologies and potential career pathways, reinforcing the importance of hands-on learning beyond the classroom.