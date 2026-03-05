Submitted

On February 19, Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center hosted its annual “You’re Hired” event, providing second-year Career and Technical Center students with valuable real-world interview experience.

The event is designed to prepare students for the workforce by helping them build confidence and understand employer expectations. Through direct interaction with business and industry representatives, students gained insight into workplace professionalism, résumé presentation, and interview etiquette. Each student participated in two separate interviews, giving them the opportunity to practice professional communication skills, answer industry-based questions, and receive constructive feedback.

KACTC extends its sincere appreciation to the many community and industry partners who volunteered their time and expertise to invest in the future of local students. Their participation continues to strengthen the connection between education and the workforce while supporting student success beyond the classroom. Those who volunteered were as follows: Todd Burrell of Ivey Mechanical; SSG Paul Byrne with Mississippi Army National Guard; Regina Coats of Kosciusko Lower Elementary; Amanda Crawford of the Mississippi Nurses Foundation; Mary Katherine Dean and Leslie Edwards of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership; Lauren Eaton of Attala Eye; Jodi Gibson, Counselor at Kosciusko Upper Elementary; Ebony Groves Harmon of Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services; Shanika Hickmon, Principal of Long Creek Elementary; Tony Holder, Retired CTC Director; Lisa Jones of Baptist Attala; Dena Kelly of Gentiva Hospice; Tim Kyle, Mayor of Kosciusko, MS; Steve Lane of Anel Corporation; Angel MacDonald of State Farm Insurance; Air National Guard; Lynn McCafferty of the Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition; Darren Milner of Bank of Commerce; Macie Morgan of Ivey Mechanical; Chuck Odom of Taylor Machines; Teresa Patterson of The Citizens Bank; Pam Patton, Career Coach at McAdams High School; Lucas Price of Holmes Community College; Robby Robertson of Sunstar Insurance; Allison Schuler, CEO of Baptist Attala; SSG Hunter Sparnecht with Mississippi Army National Guard; Tommy Trussell, Career Coach at Kosciusko High School; Teressa Trussell, KHS Career Coach; and Beau Varner of the MSU Extension Office.