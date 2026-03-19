Jackson’s premier culinary celebration returns March 20–22 with festival chair Chef Nick Wallace and more than 35 participating chefs.

The 2026 JXN Food & Wine Festival (JXNFW) is returning to downtown Jackson March 20 through 22 with its largest lineup to date. Now expanded to three days, the annual culinary celebration will be led by Festival Chair Chef Nick Wallace and will feature more than 35 acclaimed chefs alongside a curated collection of beverage partners for a weekend of tastings, demonstrations, and exclusive dining experiences across Mississippi’s capital city.

New for 2026, the festival introduces Sunday programming, giving guests even more opportunities to experience Jackson’s dynamic food and beverage scene. From the intimate Friday Feast to the high-energy Grand Tastings, the weekend highlights the creativity and talent shaping the City With Soul.

Friday, March 20: Friday Feast, 7 p.m.

Mississippi Children’s Museum

Limited tickets available: $165

Website: Click here

The weekend begins with the Friday Feast at the Mississippi Children’s Museum, where Festival Chair Chef Nick Wallace and James Beard finalist Hunter Evans will collaborate on an elevated multicourse dining experience thoughtfully paired with wines. The intimate evening sets the tone for the weekend and offers guests a rare opportunity to enjoy chef-driven cuisine in a distinctive setting.

Saturday, March 21: Grand Tasting

Mississippi Museum of Art

VIP entry: 5 p.m. (sold out)

General admission: 6–9 p.m. (sold out)

Saturday’s Grand Tasting brings together standout culinary talent from Jackson and across the region for an all-inclusive evening of flavor. Guests will enjoy tastings from more than 25 local and regional chefs, along with samplings of wine, beer, spirits, and nonalcoholic beverages. The evening also features live cooking demonstrations and live music, creating an energetic festival atmosphere in the heart of downtown. Saturday’s Grand Tasting is now fully sold out, reflecting strong demand for the festival’s expanded 2026 lineup. Featured Top Chefs on Saturday include Brittanny Anderson and Chris Viaud.

Sunday, March 22: Grand Tasting (new for 2026)

Mississippi Museum of Art

VIP entry: 2 p.m.

General admission: 3–6 p.m.

Tickets available: $95–$175

Website: Click here

Closing out the weekend, the festival debuts a new Sunday Grand Tasting with a more relaxed afternoon experience. Guests will enjoy the festival’s signature tastings alongside cooking demonstrations, live music, and more intimate culinary moments, offering a fitting finale to the expanded three-day celebration. Featured Top Chefs on Sunday include Evelyn Garcia and Nini Nguyen.

Participating chefs include:

Alex Eaton, Aplos – Jackson, MS

Austin Sumrall, White Pillars Restaurant and Lounge – Biloxi, MS

Brittanny Anderson, Bar Buoy; Metzger Bar and Butchery; Black Lodge; The Pink Room – Richmond, VA

Chaz Lindsay, Pulito Osteria; Rowan’s – Jackson, MS STH In-Story 5

Chester Williams, Amerigo Italian Restaurant – Ridgeland, MS

Chris deJesus, Butcher and Bee – Nashville, TN

Chris Viaud, The Dining Room – Tilton, NH

Damien Cavicchi, Hal and Mal’s; The Walk-In; Campbell’s Bakery – Jackson, MS

Donovan Campbell, Estelle Southern Table – Jackson, MS

Eddie Wright, Eddie Wright BBQ – Jackson, MS

Enrika Williams, Fauna Foodworks – Jackson, MS

Evelyn Garcia, JUN; KIN HTX – Houston, TX

Geno Lee, Big Apple Inn – Jackson, MS

Guillermo Salinas, Just Vanilla Bake Shop – Jackson, MS

Hunter Evans, Elvie’s; Mayflower Cafe – Jackson, MS

Jeremy Noffke, Big Trouble – Hattiesburg, MS

John Tierre, Johnny T’s – Jackson, MS

Jon Davis, City Grocery – Oxford, MS

Jon Lansdale, Crazy Cat Eat Up – Jackson, MS

Joseph Cravens, Walker’s Drive In – Jackson, MS

Joey Thompson, Moondog Makers and Bakers – Corinth, MS

Matt Jeffries, Rooster’s Fondren – Jackson, MS

Micah Klasky, The Hive – Bentonville, AR

Nick Wallace, Hen and Egg; Nissan Cafe – Jackson, MS

Nicki Gatlin-Lovell, Campbell’s Bakery – Jackson, MS

Nini Nguyen, Dac Biet Hospitality – New Orleans, LA

Paul Halaszyn, Lula Perl Cafe – Ruston, LA

Phillip Brown, Chef Phillip’s Creative Foods – Jackson, MS

Pierre Pryer Sr., Iron Horse Grill – Jackson, MS

Qunika Rueben, Mayflower Cafe – Jackson, MS

Ross Hester, Joseph Stinchcomb and Patrick Hudgins, Good Day Cafe – Oxford, MS

Saltine – Jackson, MS

Sam Fore, Tuk Tuk – Lexington, KY

Taylor Harris, Bayonet – Birmingham, AL

William Rester, Radish – Long Beach, MS

Official beverage partners include Cathead Distillery, Jackson Family Wines, Stella Artois, and Brown Bottling Group, along with a curated lineup of additional wine, beer, spirits, and nonalcoholic brands supporting the weekend’s tastings.

A portion of JXNFW proceeds helps fund the Mississippi Restaurant Association Education Foundation, which provides scholarships to students seeking a postsecondary degree in restaurant management or culinary arts.

Visit here and follow @jxnfoodandwine on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

-- Article credit to Susan Marquez for the Magnolia Tribune --