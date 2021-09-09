John T. “Bo” Ellington, 83, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family.

Funeral services were Thursday, September 2, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery.

Bo is survived by his wife, Floyce Ellington; sons, Glenn Ellington and Andy Ellington (Carla); daughter, Robin Payne (Tim); grandchildren, Olivia, Eric, Josh, Jonathan, Cole, and Abbie; and great-grandson, Bryar.

He worked as a produce manager. He enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, cheering on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and spending time with his family.

Bo is preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Maggie Ware Ellington; brothers, Hubert and Percy Ellington; and sisters, Erma Ellington and Louis Alexander.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.