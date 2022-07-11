Jason Meggs, 49, a resident of Candler, NC, died unexpectedly on October 21, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1973 in Kosciusko, MS. He graduated from Kosciusko High School and attended Holmes Junior College and Mississippi State University graduating with a business management degree.

He worked for several years as a carpenter building houses in the Kosciusko area before moving to Asheville, NC. He joined the team at Home Depot working as a millwork specialist where he was often recognized for having the highest sales in his region.

Jason had many interests, but music was one of his favorites. While in high school he and his close friends formed a band and created their own homemade music CD and video. He attended one last concert just before his death.

One of Jason’s favorite past times was hiking which be began doing as a boy in Kosciusko. He enjoyed the many trails in North Carolina and often posted photos of his walks. He liked sharing his hikes with those willing to make the treks.

Jason became interested in geocaching and found it a great way to discover new hiking trails. He participated in keeping the areas clean by joining forces with other geocachers to pick up trash. Interviewed for an article on geocaching he said, “Cache in, trash out is an important practice.” He also developed a bit of a reputation for his series of gadget caches.

Jason was born with a sense of adventure and fearlessness that kept those around him on their toes. He was smart and creative with a dry and witty sense of humor. He was laid back but could be passionate about something in which he believed. He was one of a kind and his sudden death leaves those who knew him heartbroken. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Heather Jardin; daughters Rowan Meggs (Caitlyn Privey) and Sutton Meggs; stepdaughters Destiny Jardin and Kyra McNabb; granddaughter Aubrey Meggs; step-grandson Jaiden McNabb; mother Melba Meggs; sisters Michele Meggs and Deborah Aughtman (Ben); brother Brian Meggs (Pandy); nephews Daniel Aughtman, Brandon Aughtman, Draden Meggs, Dylan Meggs, and Michael Brocksmith; nieces Sarah Duncan (Chris) and Sydney Brocksmith; and great-niece Aurora Aughtman. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father James Draden Meggs; his grandparents H.T. and Gladys Green and Clyde and Minnie Meggs.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.