Jasmine Blanton is an old soul and a beautiful, young twenty-three-year-old aspiring artist and author. Describing herself as someone who “grew up in a creative environment,” she radiates warmth, enthusiasm, and a zest for life, color, people, and especially for God. Thankful for the faith her parents and key mentors nurtured within her, Jasmine’s current passion is to sow seeds of faith through her art and writing, particularly for children.

Jasmine’s first book, Levi the Lost Lamb, appeared on shelves in May and can be purchased at Barnes & Noble, AuthorHouse Publishing, Walmart, and Amazon. Categorized as a children’s book, its message is simple, but deep. Based on the Parable of the Lost Sheep in Luke 15, the story of Levi the Lost Lamb is a book that parents and grandparents will love as much as their favorite “littles.”

Jasmine says, “I had this story on my heart for quite a while before I actually wrote the book.”

The story was there, but she was lacking a name for the lost lamb. All she knew was that the name needed to begin with the letter “L.” When her sister told her she was pregnant with a baby boy named “Levi,” Jasmine knew it was time to put pen to paper. The book is dedicated to that special nephew.

As a little girl growing up in Yazoo City, one of her favorite Sunday School teachers at First Baptist Church often told his class that, as Christians, they were never truly alone because the Lord Jesus promised to be near them always. The stories of the Good Shepherd resonated with Jasmine, and their truth stuck with her throughout childhood and all through her teen years. She knew and believed wholeheartedly.

Anyone who has ever felt isolated or alone will find comfort in the story of the little lamb who went exploring the world beyond the safety of his familiar green pastures. He quickly discovers that the wide world, which had seemed so inviting at first, could, without warning, become dark and daunting. The frightened little lamb does not exactly find his way home until the Shepherd himself comes in search of his helpless, wandering creature. Jasmine’s own illustration has perfectly depicted the tender moment when Levi hears the Shepherd’s familiar voice calling his name.

In fact, every illustration in the 23-page book reveals Jasmine’s artistic talent as well as her compassionate heart. The images of fluffy little Levi Lamb will make you want to scoop him up and welcome him into your home.

Jasmine feels burdened by the negativity in the world and wants to use her creativity to offer hope, helping others—especially children—to embrace their identity as beloved children of the Good Shepherd just as her Sunday School teacher had encouraged her to do.

And toward that mission, she is focused, determined, and strategic!

Jasmine was just six years old when her parents, Jimmy and Janice Blanton, recognized her strong bent for creating. They gave her much encouragement to explore painting, writing, and calligraphy in a freehand way. Her dad introduced her to Gary Walters, a distinguished Mississippi watercolorist, who took Jasmine under his wing and taught her the fundamentals of painting in that medium.

His influence was huge. Jasmine says that in the midst of an early lesson, she said, “Oh, I made a mistake! I need another canvas!” Walters told her gently and metaphorically, “Jasmine, there are no mistakes in art.”

She says, “I carry that with me always, I can paint freely because there are no ‘mistakes.’”

Jasmine’s colorful abstract art is as compelling as her illustrations of Levi Lamb. She includes hidden symbols—crosses or angels—to convey her faith, saying, “If art reveals something about its creator, I want mine to always speak about my faith.”

Now a resident of Madison, Jasmine has a studio in Yazoo City where she paints four days a week. Every day, however, is a writing day as she is presently working on a novel. Her only hint is that the setting is Mississippi (write what you know, they say) and that its theme has a redemption message.

Jasmine is a graduate of Madison Central High School and received her Associate Degree in Business from Holmes Community College in Ridgeland. She and her husband, Seth, attend Broadmoor Baptist in Madison most Sundays. Once a month, however, they venture to Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest to hear her father-in-law, Pastor Chris Harrison, preach. Keep an eye out for this young woman—she is going to go far.

Want to connect? Visit her website at JasmineBlantonArtworks.com or follow her on Instagram and Facebook to keep informed about her latest art and books.

-- Article credit to Marilyn Tinnin for the Magnolia Tribune --