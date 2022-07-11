James “Jim” Leach, 89, passed away Thursday October 27, 2022, at his residence in McCool, MS.

Funeral services were at 1:00 pm Monday October 31, 2022, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Parkway Cemetery.

Jim was a veteran of the US Army. He retired from Kansa City Southern Railroad after 39 years, and he was a member and a Deacon of McCool Baptist Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife Gloria, sons Grant Lowe (Kim), Andrew Lowe (Jackie), daughters Patricia Peagler (Jerry), Jennifer Alford (Mike), brother Pettey Leach, sister Jean Jones, seven grandchildren Jeremy Peagler, Josh Alford, Daniel Lowe, Katie Cauthen, Matthew Lowe, Sam Lowe and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Merle Pettey Leach, a brother Charlie Leach and a sister Mary Frances Rhodes.

Pallbearers will be Josh Alford, Daniel Lowe, Matthew Lowe, Sam Lowe, and Jeremy Peagler, Terry Cauthen, Trent Cauthen, Joseph Lowe. Honorary pallbearers are Deacons of McCool Baptist Church.

