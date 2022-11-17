﻿Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss all fell, but there was good news as Jackson State and Delta State both wrapped up titles over the weekend. Jackson State won the SWAC West title and will host the conference championship game while Delta State won the Gulf South title and will be heading to Fayetteville State (NC) as one of the 28 teams in the NCAA Division II playoffs that begin this Saturday.

Ole Miss battled No. 8 Alabama but fell to the Crimson Tide, 30-24. The No. 14 Rebels (8-2, 4-2) will travel to Arkansas this Saturday night. Mississippi State (6-4, 3-4) lost to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, and will host East Tennessee on Saturday morning. LSU clipped Arkansas, 13-10, to win the SEC West and now the No. 6 Tigers will face East winner Georgia in the SEC Championship game on December 3 in Atlanta. Southern Mississippi (5-5, 3-3) put up a good fight but fell to No. 23 Coastal Carolina, 26-23, and will now host South Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Jackson State defeated Alabama A&M, 27-13, Saturday in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile to wrap up the Eastern Division SWAC crown for the second straight year. The Tigers (10-0, 7-0) will host the SWAC Championship Games for the second straight year at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson on December 3 against the SWAC West winner. The Tigers complete regular season play as they travel to Lorman to battle Alcorn (5-5, 4-3) this Saturday. The Braves knocked off Bethune Cookman, 17-14, while Southern University downed Mississippi Valley, 27-7. The Delta Devils will wrap up the season hosting Prairie View.

Delta State (10-1, 6-1) defeated West Alabama, 17-7, to tie West Florida for the Gulf South Conference title. Both DSU and WF complete conference play at 6-1. The Gulf South title was the first for Delta State since 2004. Mississippi College (4-7, 3-4) lost to West Florida, 56-21, to complete their season. Belhaven (8-2, 5-2) fell in the final minutes to Maryville, 25-22, while Millsaps ended their season with a loss at Centre.

East Mississippi (9-3) won their eighth Mississippi Junior College football title with a hard earned 36-28 victory over Northwest (11-1) last Saturday. The inaugural Walter Jones Trophy will be presented to the top junior college football player in the nation in Orlando, Florida, on November 21. The trophy is named for former Holmes player Walter Jones. Jones played 13 seasons and was a seven-time All-Pro tackle for the Seattle Seahawks. He was inducted in the NFL Hall of Fame in 2014. One of the three finalists is Jones running back Robert Henry. The Lumberton native led the NJCAA in rushing with 1,302 yards and scored 18 rushing touchdowns.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced last week the winners of the 2022 Mr. Football Awards for all six classes: 1A winner, Bay Springs running back Ty Jones; 2A winner, Scott Central’s quarterback Quez Goss; 3A winner Raleigh’s linebacker Suntarine Perkins; 4A winner Itawamba running back Isaac Smith; 5A winner Picayune Dante Dowdell; and 6A winner Ocean Spring’s quarterback Bray Hubbard.

The Mississippi private schools state championships will be played this week. Six championships will be decided with five of those being played at Jackson Academy.

On Thursday, the 2A and 4A title games will be played at 3 and 7 p.m. On Friday, the 1A, 3A and 5A games will be played at 11, 3 and 7 p.m. The 6-A championship game will be played at Mississippi College at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

Odds & Ends

Coach Jay Ladner's Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles round ballers upset Vanderbilt 60-48, Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

The Mississippi State soccer team notched their first NCAA tournament win in school history, downing New Mexico State, 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs will now play this weekend against Memphis or St. Louis.

Listen to Dale and Marshall Wood on the Brouhaha Sports Show each Tuesday and Friday at 6 p.m. on WABO FM 105.5 in the Waynesboro area. This week’s guest is Stan Caldwell, long time South Mississippi sportswriter. To listen to the broadcast on your computer or smart phone anywhere in the world, go to Google Chrome, go to wabo105.com and click listen live. You may also go to The Brouhaha on YouTube to listen to archived shows. Dale has been writing sports since 1973. Contact him at ddmckee18@yahoo.com.