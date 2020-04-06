JA scholarship application time

Junior Auxiliary Announces Rose Dorchuck Scholarship for 2020. In 2009, the Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko established a $1,000 scholarship in loving memory of Rose Dorchuck. Rose was a life member of Junior Auxiliary and was involved at the local level in Kosciusko, as well as the national level for many years. This scholarship will be awarded to an individual currently attending or returning to college to pursue a second degree or a higher level degree in a child related field of study. Interested individuals must complete an application and meet specific requirements established by the members of Junior Auxiliary. The scholarship deadline is Friday, July 31, 2020. To receive an application, please email Shana Blaylock, scholarship chairman, at shanacblaylock@gmail.com.

