Icey D. Montgomery, 94, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Parkway Cemetery. Interment will be held at Parkway Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at Crain and Dotson Funeral Home.