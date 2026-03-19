Homer Lee Hodge Sr

November 12, 1943 ~ March 4, 2026

82 Years Old

Homer Lee Hodge, Sr. age 82 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. He was born on November 12, 1943 in Ethel Mississippi to the late Burrel and Tommie Nell Hodge. He worked as a truck driver for many companies through the years and received a Safe Driver Award, which he was very proud of. He also worked with his son as an Oil burner technician until his retirement. During his retirement he spent his summers with his grandchildren in the yard. He loved mowing his lawn, tending to his garden with his Sister-in-law Mavis and sitting in his garage whittling walking sticks and canes.

After serving in the Air Force he moved to Torrington CT, received his Certification from Prince Tech as an Oil Burner Technician. Shortly thereafter, while visiting friends at the Deane family farm, he met and married the love of his life Norah Richardson Hodge. They were married for nearly 62 years and built a home and created a wonderful family.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his son Homer Lee Hodge, Jr (Christine), Daughter-in-Law Theresa Hodge, Daughter Anita Noreika, Grandchildren, Jacob Noreika (Lauren), Justin Noreika (Alisha), Jessica Rivers (Robert) Michael Hodge, Jr, Amber Herman (Josh), Ashlee Lovato (Jericho), Homer Lee Hodge III, (Kylie) and six great grandchildren. His brothers, Bobby Hodge, Charlie Hodge and his sister Debbie Tanksley. He is predeceased by his son Michael Hodge Sr and his great-granddaughter Everlee Grace Rivers as well as his brothers Burl Hodge, and Jimmy Hodge.

Family would like to thank Hartford Health Care Hospice, his beloved niece Kathy Williams and Elizabeth (Liz) Sladek, his sisters-in-law Sharon Richardson and Mavis Richardson for all of their hard work in keeping him comfortable in his final days.

Calling hours were Thursday, March 12, 2026 from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm with a short service afterward at Phalen Funeral Home in Torrington, CT. www.phalenfuneral.com.

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Paid Obituary