From press and staff reports

A cherished Easter tradition will return to downtown Kosciusko this spring as Redbud Springs Cornerstone Church presents the 41st annual performance of “His Last Days: The Passion Play.”

The outdoor production is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, through Saturday, April 4, on the lawn of the church at the corner of Washington and Natchez streets. Each performance will begin at 8 p.m. and run approximately one hour.

First staged in 1986 under the leadership of the Rev. Charles Wiggers, the play has grown into a regional event, drawing visitors from across central and north Mississippi. Churches from surrounding communities regularly bring groups to attend the production, which portrays the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Over the past four decades, organizers say the event has become more than a local tradition, attracting attendees from across the state and contributing to the local economy.

Preparations for the production take place year-round, with volunteers dedicating months of effort to ensure each performance continues the legacy of the long-running presentation.

The play is free and open to the public, and nursery services will be available on-site.

For more information, call 662-289-1412.