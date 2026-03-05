From press and staff reports

Holmes Community College recently recognized outstanding student leaders from the Goodman Campus with induction into the 2026 Holmes Hall of Fame, the college’s highest student honor.

Students selected for this distinction demonstrated academic excellence, leadership, service and commitment to the Holmes community. For the Goodman Campus, honorees include Diana Garcia of Kosciusko, Maeson Jolley of Sallis, Makayla Kast of Kosciusko, Jayden Neal of Pearl, Lawson Nichols of Benton and Lennie Kate Wood of Winona.

Diana Garcia

Garcia, daughter of Hermelinda and Jose Garcia, is a pre-radiological sciences major who has served as MOSAIC community service chairperson. She is active as a Holmes Ambassador, Phi Theta Kappa member, Student Government Association member and MOSAIC tutor, as well. She is also known for volunteering her time to assist non-English speakers by translating medical appointments and important documents. Upon graduation, Garcia plans to attend the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s radiology program.

Maeson Jolley

Jolley, son of Donna and Robbie Jolley, is also a pre-radiologic sciences major. He has earned both President’s List and Dean’s List honors. Jolley serves as Baptist Student Union president, a Holmes Ambassador and as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa leadership team. Active in church service and community outreach, Jolley plans to continue his education in radiologic technology before specializing in nuclear medicine.

Makayla Kast

Kast, daughter of Amber Kast and Terry Swan, is a mechanical engineering major. She has earned President’s List recognition and is a W&M Thomas STEM Scholarship recipient. Kast is involved in Holmes Plus, MOSAIC and Phi Theta Kappa and serves as a STEM and math tutor. She plans to transfer to Mississippi State University to complete her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Jayden Neal

Neal, daughter of Jamie and Micheal Neal, is a pre-nursing major. She has earned President’s List honors and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Neal also serves as captain of the Holmes Dazzlers dance team and is active in Baptist Student Union. Her community involvement includes volunteering at food drives, participating in school spirit events and supporting Holmes athletics. Neal plans to attend the University of Mississippi Medical Center to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and later become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

Lawson Nichols

Nichols, son of Reann Nichols, is a secondary education English major. He has earned President’s List honors and serves as Phi Theta Kappa vice president of campus projects. A member of the Holmes cheer team, Nichols was named Most Valuable Freshman and has participated in numerous service activities through cheer and research initiatives focused on student mental wellness. Nichols plans to attend Northwestern State University to complete his degree and continue cheerleading before pursuing a master’s degree in educational administration.

Lennie Kate Wood

Wood, daughter of Laura and Ryan Wood, is a pre-med biological sciences major who has earned recognition as a member of the NJCAA Academic Team and the MACCC Academic All-State Team. A member of Phi Theta Kappa and the Holmes softball team, she is actively engaged in community service through youth softball camps and local disaster relief efforts. She plans to attend the University of Mississippi to pursue a degree in biological medical sciences before continuing on to medical school.

Hall of Fame students represent the highest ideals of Holmes Community College through scholarship, leadership and service. Their achievements reflect the college’s mission of developing students who make meaningful contributions to their communities and future professions.