Kosciusko girls finished third and the boys fourth at the French Camp Classic cross country meet. It was the first time this season the girls team had the five runner minimum to compete as a team thanks to the addition of three eighth graders who moved up to the varsity after they competed in the MHSAA Middle School Classic five days earlier.

“My junior high girls who moved up did really well in their first three mile race,” said coach Emily Martin. Varsity meets are 5,000 meters (3.1 miles), while junior high meets are two miles.

French Camp dominated the girls race with five runners in the top seven to finish with a perfect team score of 15. Sebastopol was second with 60 and Kosciusko had 72. Only competitors from teams with at least five runners counted in the team scores.

The three eighth graders are Dianna Hernandez, 17th with a time of 26:47, Ryleigh Gove 21st (28:26), and Emery Barber 34th (34:09). Kosciusko's other runners were Addyson Rawson 16th with a clocking of 26:28, Anna Lauren Watts 37th (36:30) and Kimora Winters 38th (36:48).

The boys were led by Cole Wilson, 11th with a personal best of 19:59. Matthew Nail was 22nd in 22 minutes flat, Michael Phinisee 31st (22:16), Jekarious Ashford 37th (24:08), Grayson Blaylock 39th (24:19), Alexis Hernandez 46th (25:15) and ColtonThorpe 48th (25:31).

Choctaw Central won the boys race with a team score of 27, followed by French Camp with 48. Kosciusko and Greenwood both had 102, but Greenwood won a tiebreaker for third place based on the sixth runner for each team.

Individual winners were Lucy Littlejohn of French Camp for the girls with a time of 20:58 and Evan Hallford of Neshoba Central for the boys (17:41).

Kosciusko's final two races will be at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. The 5-6-7 Super Regional for 4A teams will be Thursday and the 4A state meet November 5.