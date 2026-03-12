The company’s announcement came Monday as part of a new $1 billion investment in its U.S. manufacturing sites and supplier base during 2026.

GE Aerospace announced this week that the company is investing another $18 million into its Batesville site, which is on top of the $11 million it invested last year.

The company’s announcement came Monday as part of a new $1 billion investment in its U.S. manufacturing sites and supplier base during 2026 to help accelerate engine deliveries, ramp production of parts, and strengthen defense production to keep pace with military demand.

“The 2026 investment—the company’s second consecutive $1 billion U.S. investment—will benefit sites across more than 30 communities in 17 states,” the company stated in a release. “GE Aerospace also plans to hire 5,000 U.S. workers, including both manufacturing and engineering roles, in addition to the 5,000 people it hired last year.”

GE Aerospace said the Batesville site plays a key role in the ramp-up of production of their CFM LEAP engine used on narrowbody aircraft. It also produces components used in widebody aircraft.

The Mississippi site investment will add and upgrade production equipment and tooling to expand ceramic matrix composite components, additional inspection equipment, and facility upgrades.

Governor Tate Reeves called it another win for Mississippi, adding on social media, “The Mississippi Momentum isn’t slowing down. It’s accelerating.”

H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace, said in a statement that maintaining U.S. aerospace leadership requires sustained investment in their people, their facilities, and the technologies that will define the future of flight.

“This investment is for our customers, our communities, and our country,” Culp added.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --